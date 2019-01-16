Eagle wrestlers looking ahead after area duals

Despite not making it out of the Class 3A Area 6 duals, the East Jackson Eagles still found some success on the mat.
“Going in we knew it would be tough with seven wrestlers,” head coach Andrew Gaddy said. “Xander Engel, Tyler Parr and Justin Cassidy had a great night.”
All three wrestlers went 2-0 in their matches. Engel wrestled at 182, Cassidy at 132 and Parr wrestled at 120.
The team lost both of its dual matches last Friday. The first loss was to Cherokee Bluff. The second was to Franklin County, which ended the area duals for the Eagles.
With the area duals behind them, the Eagles are looking forward to the traditional area tournament. The tournament will feature some of the same faces the Eagles saw at the area duals.
“We are a very young group,” Gaddy said, “six freshmen and sophomores that will be competing at area.
“We are still going to focus on becoming better wrestlers. At the end of the match, we ultimately want our hand raised. That is our goal, win and continue to wrestle the next week.”
The Eagles have two more events before area. Next week, the Eagles compete at Oconee County and at Elbert County.
