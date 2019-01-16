Jackson County girls place fourth at Shiver Me Timbers meet

The Jackson County girls’ swimming team managed a fourth-place finish over the weekend at the Saturday Shiver Me Timbers meet at Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center.
The relay team of Casey DiBernard, Cassie Jones, Kayla Sheppard and Giles highlighted the meet with a third-place finish (1:58.97) in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The same group took sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Multiple individual swimmers reached the finals and scored points for the team. Those swimmers include Emily Giles (50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, 21 points), DiBernard (100-yard breaststroke, 13 points), Jones (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, 12 points), Sheppard (100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, 11 points) and Alyssa Haley (100-yard backstroke, 11 points).
The B-relay team (Amber Todd, Lindsey Campbell, Lauren Segraves and Emma Axelberg) and C-relay team (Haley, Emmalee Green, Claudia Keese and Jenny Cook) placed 13th and 14th, respectively, in the medley relay, scoring 14 points for the team. The 200-yard freestyle B relay team (Segraves, Green, Keese and Haley) also made it to the finals, scoring eight points for the team.
Meanwhile, Jackson County placed sixth overall in the boys’ competition.
The Panthers were led by Christian Honeycutt, who scored 22 points for his team and finished third in the 200-yard individual medley. He added an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Lane Galloway placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke, scoring 10 points for the team.
The relay teams, made up of Honeycutt, Kyle Bryce, Cole Green and Galloway, placed 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay and seventh in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Jackson County will compete at the University of Georgia on Jan. 26.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Jackson County’s middle school girls team placed fifth, led by Desiree Quiles who won the 100-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke. She scored 60 points for the team.
In relay competition, the quartet of Siearra Townley, Carley Pruiett, Quiles and Andrea Segraves placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay and third in the 200-yard medley relay.
Gabe Gusek led the way for the Jackson County boys in a fifth-place team finish. Gusek earned 37 points for the team with a fourth-place finish in the backstroke, a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard individual medley and a ninth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle.
The relay team of Griffin Jones, Gusek, Gavin Cannon and Riley McCusker placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay and seventh in the 200-yard medley relay.
Jackson County girls place fourth at Shiver Me Timbers meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry