Jefferson swimmers make ‘statement’ at NW Georgia Championships

After a high finish amongst some of the state’s powerhouse, the Jefferson swimming program served notice to the rest of the state, according to coach Tess Nunnally.
Jefferson took third in the combined standings in the Saturday Northwest Georgia Championships in Calhoun with the Dragons earning 449 points between girls’ and boys’ competition.
“We went up north and made a statement that the small town of Jefferson is a powerhouse to be reckoned with in the sport of swimming,” Nunnally said.
The meet included state powers such as Rome, Calhoun, Blessed Trinity and Woodstock.
Host Calhoun won the meet with 623 points, while Blessed Trinity was second.
Jefferson won the girls’ competition with 286 points and took fifth in the boys’ meet with 163 points.
The Dragons’ highlights included five first-place finishes and pool and meet records from Jackson Harvin in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley (154:83) and the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team of McKenzie Klinck, Sara McMullan, Janie Davis and Katherine Law (1:53.83).
“We took 26 swimmers and 23 swimmers made it back to finals that night,” Nunnally said. “We had many stand-out performances, pool and meet records broken, five titles won, and several new state cuts made. I could not be more proud of this group of athletes. They put their hearts and souls into each swim and were constantly supporting one another by cheering and sharing words of encouragement. This meet really brings our swimmers together and shows the great character and sportsmanship among the Jefferson swimmers.”
The high school program is finished with competition until the Feb. 8-9 state meet at Georgia Tech. The middle school program will swim in the North Georgia Middle School Championships Jan. 26 in Gainesville.
First-place finishers
•Will Guzman, boys’ 200-yard freestyle (1:51.15); 500-yard freestyle (5:01.48).
•Jackson Harvin, boys’ 200-yard individual medley (1:54.83).
•Janie Davis, girls’ 100-yard butterfly (59.05).
•Klinck, McMullan, Davis and Law, girls’ 200-yard medley relay (1:53.83).
Second-place finishers
•Meredith Brown, girls’ 1-meter diving (325.45).
•Klinck, girls’ 100-yard backstroke (1:01.78).
•Harvin, boys’ 100-yard freestyle (48.43).
•Davis, girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:17.77).
Third-place finishers
•Law, girls’ 200-yard freestyle (2:02.06).
•Klinck, girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:17.18).
•Alyssa Bartoletta, girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:34.92).
•McMullan, Law, Davis and Klinck, girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:43.37).
Jefferson swimmers make ‘statement’ at NW Georgia Championships
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry