GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. gets back in win column

The Jackson County girls’ basketball team ended a three-game losing skid with a 49-31 win Thursday over non-region opponent Johnson in what coach Monty McClure called a collective effort.
“The Johnson game was a team win,” he said.
Sydney Hayes paced the Panthers with 16 points in the road victory, while Carson Anderson added 13 points. Meadow Slocum and Kennedy Harris added seven points each.
Jackson County led 23-16 at the half, but broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 24-11, to take a 20-point lead (47-27).
“The difference was our effort in the second half,” McClure said. “We played much harder and executed better in the second half.”
The Panthers stepped back into region play the following night and took one on the chin, falling to Hart County 71-27 on the road Friday.
Anderson led Jackson County with 12 points, and Naomi Sims added six points.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 26-8 lead after a quarter, which led to a 43-14 advantage at halftime.
“We did not handle their pressure defense very well and struggled shooting the basketball,” McClure said.
Jackson County was set to play Monroe Area this past Tuesday, but results of that game weren’t known at press time. The team will host Franklin County next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
