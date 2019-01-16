GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson improves to 17-2 with wins

The Jefferson girls’ basketball team picked up two more wins on a busy weekend, running its overall mark to 17-2 in Greg Brown’s first season.
The Dragons, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, beat Class AAAAAA Apalachee for the second time this year with a 56-42 win Saturday after routing region foe Monroe Area 60-39 on Friday.
Livi Blackstock led Jefferson in the win over Apalachee with 16 points and five assists, followed by Deshona Gaither, who added 14 points.
The Dragons trailed 8-6 after a quarter and only led 21-20 at the half, but started to separate itself from the Wildcats in the third quarter, outscoring them 18-9.
“We kind of got off to a little bit of a slow start, but we picked it up a little after that,” Brown said of the win.
Jefferson generated 14 steals and 21 points off turnovers and only committed 14 turnovers itself.
The victory ran the team’s winning streak to four games and was Jefferson’s ninth victory in its last 10 games.
The game also marked an end of a busy week overall for Jefferson, during which it played three games, including contests on back-to-back nights.
“Two games within 24 hours, sometimes that’s just part of it, but it’s definitely tough on the legs,” Brown said.
Prior to the Apalachee game, Natalia Bolden sparked the victory over Monroe Area with 17 points and six rebounds.
“I thought Natalia was much more aggressive and looking to score,” Brown said.
Blackstock and Gaither each added 10 points and seven rebounds as the Dragons won a region game by more than 20 points for the fourth time this season.
Jefferson led by five points after the first quarter (15-10) but outscored Monroe Area 16-4 in the second quarter to lead 31-14 at the half en route to the 21-point victory. Jefferson outrebounded Monroe Area 49-37 and racked up 22 points off turnovers.
With the win, the team moved to 6-1 in region play and remained in second place in the 8-AAA standings.
The game with Monroe Area also marked the beginning of the second half of region play. The Dragons have faced all 8-AAA teams at least once.
“The second time through, things are going to be a little closer than the first,” said Brown, whose team blasted Monroe Area 73-42 in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 4. “People have gotten better and have gotten to know each other.”
The Dragons, who played West Hall this past Tuesday in a non-region game (results were not available at press time), travel to region foe Franklin County Friday (7 p.m.) and then face No. 1 Morgan County at home Tuesday (6 p.m.) in a key region matchup. Morgan County handed the Dragons their only region loss so far this season, beating them 60-52 back on Dec. 14.
“Yeah, we’ve got some fun and exciting games coming up over this stretch,” Brown said.
