No matter what the scoreboard has shown at the end of recent games, Commerce head boys’ basketball coach Russ Gregg was “encouraged” by the “fight” the Tigers showed at the end of Saturday’s 66-49 loss to Prince Avenue.
The Tigers have opened region play with four-straight losses, including Friday night’s home loss to Lakeview Academy. The Tigers have lost 15 in a row headed into Tuesday’s matchup with Tallulah Falls. Results weren’t known before press time.
“I thought Prince did a great job of making us shoot outside shots, and we really struggle in this area,” Gregg said. “Also, Prince was without a starter, Andrew Creek, the first time we played them, and he scored 11 in this game.”
The Tigers have been without Tyelon Brock since Dec. 30. Brock was injured against Athens Christian. Gregg said the team hopes to have him back next week.
The Tigers had only one player score in double figures on Saturday. Jalen Dorsey led the way with 16 points. Ian McConnell scored nine points. Hayden Hutto scored seven points.
Against Lakeview last Friday, the Tigers lost 81-52.
Dorsey led the Tigers’ scoring with 12 points. Chandler Martin scored 10 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers continue slide
