BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers drop fifth-straight game

The calendar has turned to 2019, but the Jackson County boys’ basketball team is still looking for its first win of the new year.
The Panthers (9-10, 0-7) won three games in a row in December — and claimed a holiday tournament title — but those winning ways have been replaced by a five-game skid in January.
The team suffered two more losses last week, falling 64-50 at Hart County in region play Friday, following a 62-51 setback Thursday in a non-region game at Johnson. The Panthers were set to play region opponent Monroe Area this past Tuesday, but results from that game weren’t known at press time.
Jackson County coach Chuck Butler said his players must step up their intensity.
“I know when they respond that we will get back on the right track,” he said. “The ball is in their court now. They just have to make that decision first, then we can hopefully get back to the success we were enjoying a few weeks ago.”
Against Hart County Friday, Cam Shaw registered a 25-point night but it wasn’t enough to carry the Panthers past Class AAA’s fourth-ranked team.
Hart County jumped out to a 26-9 lead after a quarter, and the Panthers were forced to play catch-up the rest of the way.
Butler shuffled his lineup in this game, inserting younger players into the mix with his team coming off its loss to Johnson.
“With the poor performance from the night before I felt it was time for a change in the lineup,” he said. “We took some of our regular guys out and wanted to go with the ones that we have seen the most effort and defensive intensity from. Those younger guys came in and did exactly what I asked of them. They played hard. That’s all I want at this point because, as I explained to our guys who have logged the most minutes in the season, no level of execution will overcome lack of effort.”
In the loss to Johnson on Thursday, Butler said the energy wasn’t there from his team.
“Our guys are unfortunately going through a little bit of mental adversity right now,” Butler said. “We haven’t been playing with the type energy that is required to be successful so it is putting us in some bad positions on the court. I didn’t like our energy level from the start of the game.”
Butler let his team know that.
“I warned them at halftime that if they didn’t take care of business early the crowd at Johnson would get into it and Johnson would feed off of that,” he said. “They hit some big shots late and were able to snag control of the game from there.”
Shaw led the team with 20 points, and Kailb Clinton added 13.
Jackson County will be off until next Tuesday when it hosts Franklin County at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers drop fifth-straight game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry