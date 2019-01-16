BOYS' BASKETBALL: Darby’s 3-point shooting sparks Dragons Saturday

Spencer Darby’s night started by playing in the junior varsity game, but he saved his best for the prime-time contest.
Darby buried eight 3-pointers to help the eighth-ranked Jefferson boys’ basketball team earn an 80-48 bounce-back win over Apalachee Saturday.
The sophomore was 8-of-11 from beyond the arc — finishing with a career-high 24 points in just three quarters — to lead the Dragons (13-6, 5-2), who were coming off a disappointing region loss to Monroe Area.
“He got hot and the thing about it is, our guys did a good job of setting him and finding him when he was hot so he could get some good looks,” coach Kevin Morris said.
Darby has provided Jefferson with valuable 3-point shooting off the bench this season as defenders are forced to honor his outside shot. That’s particularly troublesome for opponents that want to play a zone defense.
“It’s really good to have someone that can shoot it,” Morris said. “I think we’ve got several people that can do that. He’s one of those that gives us another option. He really showed out Saturday for sure.”
Two other Jefferson players reached double figures in the non-region win. Donsha Gaither finished with 14 points and six rebounds, and Jacob Radaker added 11 points, including a 7-of-9 performance from the free-throw line. Daniel Parker contributed eight points, six rebounds and six assists for the Dragons, who swept the season series with Class AAAAAA Apalachee.
The game was close for a half, with the Dragons leading 34-29 at the halfway mark. But Jefferson exploded in the third quarter, outscoring Apalachee 26-7 to take a 60-36 lead into the final period. The team forced Apalachee to take quick shots and miss, which led to layups for the Dragons. Jefferson also generated points off turnovers. The lead swelled to 38 points at one point in the fourth quarter.
“We did a good job of stretching that lead out,” Morris said.
On the strength of Darby’s strong shooting night from 3-point range, Jefferson shot 50 percent from beyond the arc (13-of-26), while it held Apalachee to just 14-of-47 shooting from the floor.
Jefferson also forced 20 turnovers, while giving the ball away only 13 times.
Morris said his team — whether it be good or bad – would learn about how it responded to adversity following the loss to Monroe Area.
“They really came out and accepted the challenge that we gave them,” Morris said.
Jefferson faces Franklin County on the road Friday (8:30 p.m.) before a major home match-up against top-ranked Morgan County in region play Tuesday (7:30 p.m.).
The coach noted that his team still controls its own destiny to earn the No. 2 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament.
•MONROE AREA 52, JEFFERSON 51 (FRIDAY): A pair of free throws from Michael Gray with 8.3 seconds left lifted Monroe Area to an upset win over Jefferson Friday on the Dragons’ home floor.
Jefferson’s Daniel Parker missed a 3-point shot in the final seconds and Gaither missed a put-back at the buzzer as the Dragons suffered their first region defeat in nearly a month.
Morris called the loss “a little bit of a debacle.”
“We didn’t play so well,” he said. “We didn’t play with a whole lot of energy a lot of times.”
Gaither led the Dragons with 15 points and Radaker added 10. Gaither connected on five 3-pointers on the night.
Jefferson shot just three free throws in the loss (going 2-for-3), while Monroe Area attempted 21 foul shots (14-of-21). Morris said the discrepancy wasn’t a result of officiating.
“I don’t think it was the referees at all,” he said. “They attacked the rim and we stood around and shot 3-pointers, and when they went to the rim, we jumped up and fouled the crap out of them.”
The Dragons shot just 34.5 percent from the floor, though Monroe Area fared worse at 31.5 percent.
Jefferson led or was tied with Monroe Area for almost the entire game. The teams were even at 25 at the half, though the Dragons pushed forward at the end of three quarters with a 40-34 lead. Jefferson didn’t trail until the final seconds when Gray converted what ended up being the game-winning free throws.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Darby’s 3-point shooting sparks Dragons Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry