East Jackson swimmers place 16th at the Northwest Georgia Championships

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 16. 2019
The East Jackson swim team finished 16th out of 21 teams in combined boys’ and girls’ scores at the Northwest Georgia Swim and Dive Championship last weekend.
The Eagles scored 26 points. All 26 points were scored from the boys’ team. Austin Ackerman finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:30.52 and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.21.
The boys’ team finished 13th out of 18 teams in the division.
East Jackson will swim Jan. 26 at the University of Georgia in the Athens Area Championships.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.