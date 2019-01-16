SWIMMING: Commerce’s Davidson grabs two wins at Tallulah Falls meet, several others place

Wednesday, January 16. 2019
The Commerce Swim Tigers saw six swimmers make it through preliminaries and into the finals at Saturday’s Shiver Me Timbers Pirate Swim Meet at Tallulah Falls.
Samantha Davidson paced the team with two first-place finishes. Davidson finished first in the 50-and 100-yard freestyle races.
Will Suber, Jack Friedman, Anna Wynne, Madison Epps and Lauren Massey all had top-16 finishes in their races.
“We have a couple kids right on the cusp of making state-qualifying times,” head coach Rebecca Zellner said. “I’d love to see them push themselves and hit the target.
“I’m also hoping our women’s free relay will get a chance to compete. I know if they get the chance they’ll hit the qualifying time, no doubt. More than anything though, I would love to see all my swimmers have personal-best times and be happy with their performance when they leave the water.”
Old Website

