Jackson County sophomore Kalib Clinton enjoyed a career night with 33 points, but Monroe Area enjoyed the win.
Despite the monster night from Clinton Tuesday, the Panthers fell to the Purple Hurricanes 83-61 on the road as their losing streak hit six games.
Kedric Zimmer added 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Jackson County only trailed by a basket (20-18) after a quarter and 39-30 at the half. The Panthers were still within striking distance in the fourth quarter, but were outscored 23-12 in the final period.
“We played with much better energy in the game against Monroe,” Jackson County coach Chuck Butler said. “I really felt fatigue played a factor for us in the second half. We played well but fatigue showed in our ability to rebound and get to the loose balls. It slipped away from us late but I was just happy to see our guys competing again.”
Despite the loss, Butler said his team “took a step forward to get on the right track” with a game against Franklin County next Tuesday at home.
“Hopefully we can keep pushing forward next week with Franklin County,” he said. “I'm glad that we have an off weekend so our guys can rest up and recover here late for a final push here at the end of the season.”
