GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Anderson, Hayes have big nights in Jackson Co. loss

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 16. 2019
Carson Anderson poured in 27 points and Sydney Hayes added 20 points, but the Jackson County girls’ basketball team couldn’t pull off a road win at Monroe Area Tuesday, losing 58-55.
“The girls played really hard and competed until the end,” Panther coach Monty McClure said. “We are shorthanded with injuries but girls stepped up and played with a lot of passion and energy.”
Jackson County (5-15, 0-8) returns to action next Tuesday at home against Franklin County (6 p.m.)
