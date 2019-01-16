Carson Anderson poured in 27 points and Sydney Hayes added 20 points, but the Jackson County girls’ basketball team couldn’t pull off a road win at Monroe Area Tuesday, losing 58-55.
“The girls played really hard and competed until the end,” Panther coach Monty McClure said. “We are shorthanded with injuries but girls stepped up and played with a lot of passion and energy.”
Jackson County (5-15, 0-8) returns to action next Tuesday at home against Franklin County (6 p.m.)
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Anderson, Hayes have big nights in Jackson Co. loss
