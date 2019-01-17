David Arthur Hosch (01-15-19)

David Arthur Hosch, 77, of Locust Grove, passed away Jan. 15, 2019.
He was born in Atlanta, to the late John Henry and Mattie Matthews Hosch. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John Henry Hosch, Jr., Joseph A. Hosch and Russell G. Hosch.
David faithfully served in the Georgia National Guard Reserves and was retired after over 30 years with the Georgia Department of Transportation. David loved to spend time with his family and entertain people with his story telling and humor. He loved to travel, dance, listen to the blues and rock and roll and was known as a movie buff.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Christopher Hosch; daughters, Lisa Whaley of Stockbridge and Dena (Scott) Miller of Moreland; PawPaw to his grandchildren, Ivy Knowles, Jessica Whaley, Jennifer Whaley, Brittany Courie, Brooke Courie, Hallie Miller and Hanna Miller; great grandchildren, Sage Biggerstaff and Meadow Staver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hoschton City Cemetery.
Visitation: Friends may visit the family Friday, Jan. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in memory of Mr. Hosch.
Arrangements under the direction of: Haisten Funeral Home of McDonough, www.haistenfunerals.com.
