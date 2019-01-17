Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. J. Eric Walls, 33, of Pendergrass, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Mr. Walls was born in Athens, a son to Mrs. Debra D. Collins of Jefferson and the late Charles Walls and the step-son of the late Richard Collins.
Mr. Walls attended Oconee County High School, was a maintenance technician, and a CNC operator.
Survivors include his mother, Debra Collins of Jefferson; sister, Anna Katie Perry and her husband, Clay of Nicholson. Brother, Charles Justin Walls of Jefferson; and nieces, Cadence Bree Ivey and Tensley Perry.
Funeral Service: Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
J. Eric Walls (01-14-19)
