J. Eric Walls (01-14-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, January 17. 2019
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. J. Eric Walls, 33, of Pendergrass, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Mr. Walls was born in Athens, a son to Mrs. Debra D. Collins of Jefferson and the late Charles Walls and the step-son of the late Richard Collins.
Mr. Walls attended Oconee County High School, was a maintenance technician, and a CNC operator.
Survivors include his mother, Debra Collins of Jefferson; sister, Anna Katie Perry and her husband, Clay of Nicholson. Brother, Charles Justin Walls of Jefferson; and nieces, Cadence Bree Ivey and Tensley Perry.
Funeral Service: Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. 
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Old Website

