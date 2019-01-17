LG Crawford Jr. (01-15-19)

LG Crawford Jr., 87, of Comer, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
Born in Athens, he was one of nine children born to the late LG Crawford Sr. and Willie Willingham Crawford. Mr. Crawford retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years as a Flight Engineer. He owned and operated Crawford Coal and Mattress Company for over 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Jo Haggard Crawford.
Survivors include his children, Mark Crawford (Debbie) and Mike Crawford (Nora); two grandchildren, Jason Crawford (Tabitha) and Jessica Holeman (Colt); and two great-grandchildren, Callie Crawford and Raelyn Holeman.
Funeral services: Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Revs. Lee Hunter and Ray Finger officiating. Interment to follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Tommy Landrum, Randy Michaels, Wayne Youngblood, Ronnie Doolittle, Randy Barnett and Neil Smith.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
