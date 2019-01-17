Commerce water customers will be notified today or Friday that the city’s water system exceeded the limits on one chemical compound last summer.
City manager James Wascher said the state Environmental Protection Division sent the city a letter in December about the violation.
He said no action is required of the city except notification of customers and it is not required to pay a fine.
Wascher said the quarterly average from July to September for TTHMs, which he described as a “byproduct of chlorine,” was exceeded.
The averages typically are higher in hotter weather, Wascher said, and “our level’s already down.”
The city manager characterized the problem as “not a major violation” and said it does not require “anything like” boiling water.
See more details in the Jan. 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce violates state limit on water chemical
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry