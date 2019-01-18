Gerald Cornelius Brooks (01-15-19)

Gerald Cornelius Brooks, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 78.
Born in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Alice Cornelius Brooks and Louise Scates Brooks. Mr. Brooks was a veteran of the United States Army having faithfully served his beloved country for ten years. Mr. Brooks was in the 82nd Airborne Division and later he served with the 101st Air Mobile Division and later deployed to Vietnam. He loved the outdoors, specifically fishing and the Broad River. He owned and operated Three Oaks Fishing Lodge for 20 years and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Brooks.
Survivors include his wife, Helga Euler Brooks; three children, Christina Brooks Fortson (Barry), Geraldine Brooks Pearson (Curtis) and Frederick Oneal Brooks; four grandchildren, Anna Fortson Bonnema (Brent), Erica Fortson Moon (Joseph), Mikala Lee Pearson and Paul Gerad Pearson; and two great-grandchildren, Lena Brooks Bonnema and Ezra Stanton Moon.
Funeral services: Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers areFred Brooks, Barry Fortson, Curtis Pearson, Gerad Pearson, Brent Bonnema and Shane Sartor.
Visitation: The family to receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association of Georgia, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 or Quilts of Valor Foundation (www.QOVF.org), 1391 Franklin Grove Parkway, Bogart, GA 30622
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
