Charles Scott Brown, Jr., 83, of Jefferson, who entered into rest Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Mr. Brown was born in Atlanta, a son of the late Charles Scott Brown, Sr. and the late Eva Lee Almond Brown, was retired from the U.S. Navy and the Dekalb County Board of Education where he worked as a Property Auditor. Mr. Brown was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, American Legion Post 56 and the Fleet Reserve. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown is preceded in death by three sons, Richard, Wendell and Douglas Brown and two sisters, Mildred Thompson and Becky Steward.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Nix Brown of Jefferson; three daughters, Pam Green of Clayton, Janet Camp and her husband Alan of Warner Robins, and Margie Willbanks of Decatur; sister, Mary Hipp of Florida, daughters-in-law, Vera Brown and Vickie Brown; grandchildren; Michelle Mason (Chris), Richard Camp (Jennifer), Melissa Owens (Tyrone), and Crystal Brennan (Tatsu); great grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Sidney, Ty, Devon, Brock, and Reeves; and one great-great-grandchild, Hendrixx.
Funeral services: Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Stephen Burrell and Gerry Wiley officiating with burial to follow in the B.C. Grant Baptist Church Cemetery, Alto.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, Jan. 19, from 12-1 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Charles Scott Brown, Jr. (01-16-19)
