Homer Reuben Scoggins (01-17-19)

Homer Reuben Scoggins, 92, of Commerce, died Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Scoggins was born in Commerce to the late, Hoyt and Cecelia Palmyra Lord Scoggins. Mr. Scoggins was retired from Roper Pump, he was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and was a WWII Navy veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Scoggins was also preceded in death by his wife, Isabel “Belle” Wood Scoggins.
Mr. Scoggins is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Aubry and Sheila Scoggins and Amory and Patricia Scoggins both of Commerce; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. from Mt. Olive Baptist Church with the Revs. Brad Wilson, Verlin Reece and Blake Carter officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, Jan. 19, from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lottie Moon Mission, Annie Armstrong Mission, and Operation Christmas Child: send checks to Mt. Olive Baptist Church P.O. Box 37 Commerce, GA 30529 or the Gideons International: P.O. Box 225 Commerce, GA 30529.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
