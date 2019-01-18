East Jackson’s Tay Howard recorded his 1,000th career point Friday, but unfortunately for the Eagles, most of the rest of the highlights went Morgan County’s way.
Sparked by a 22-0 second-quarter run, the top-ranked Bulldogs beat East Jackson 62-36 in Region 8-AAA play at East Jackson.
The Eagles actually led for the majority of the first 10 minutes of the game.
“We thought we may be able to get up early on them, considering sometimes they get off to a slow start, and we did that … and we were feeling good for ourselves, and then we blinked and a 22-0 run later, we were not up anymore,” Eagle coach David Akin said.
East Jackson led 9-6 after a low-scoring first quarter and then 13-6 early in the second quarter after a basket from R.J. White. But Morgan County’s Tyrin Lawrence drained a 3-pointer, and then hit two more in the quarter, to spark the Bulldogs’ game-changing 22-0 run and give Morgan County a 28-13 lead. Lawrence finished with 11 points in the second quarter and 17 points for the game.
“They’ve got Division-I players in their lineup and some of the plays they made were just hitting shots with hands in their faces,” Akin said. “It’s hard when they’re taller, bigger, faster, stronger, better, talented — everything. We do everything we can to stop it, but they just shoot a 20-foot three-(pointer) with a hand in their face and make it.”
Howard stopped Morgan County’s run with a bucket with about a minute left in the second quarter, marking his 1,000th career point. He finished with 11 points on the night.
Morgan County stretched its 28-15 halftime lead out to 20 points (45-25) late in the third quarter, after a layup from Lawrence, and led 47-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Howard’s milestone was a bright spot in the loss, with an official timeout being used to honor Howard and the moment.
“He’s a really good role model,” Akin said. “He’s excellent in the classroom, a ‘yes sir, no sir’ guy. He’s the type of guy you want to coach. He’s very coachable, just does whatever we ask. It just makes it that much more fulfilling when you can be a part of their lives and them reach these types of milestones. I have to thank Jamond Sims, the Morgan County head, coach for allowing us to take a moment from the game and honor (Howard). He was very supportive of wanting to stop the game and wanting to recognize this.”
Akin said the recognition honored more than just the 1,000-point total for Howard, who has played the past two seasons at East Jackson.
“It’s about all the hard work, and the 6 a.m. workouts and all the four-on-ones that he has been doing the past two years that have allowed him and positioned himself to score 1,000 points,” Akin said. “That’s what I hope people will realize.”
The only other 1,000-point scorer in the program’s history is the University of New Mexico’s Drue Drinnon, who played his freshman and sophomore high school seasons with the Eagles.
East Jackson will return to action tomorrow against Thomson (13-4) at home at 6 p.m.
“They’ll be a similar team (to Morgan County),” Akin said. “We need some extra play against these types of teams if we see Monroe (Area) in the region tournament if we see Morgan again … We have to schedule these non-conference games around styles that we may see in the state tournament or even the region tournament.”
