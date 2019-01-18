GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson coach finds encouraging signs in loss

Top-ranked Morgan County collected a lopsided win, but that didn’t stop East Jackson coach Donnie Byrom from gleaning some positives moving forward.
The Eagles fell 77-39 Friday night at home to the Bulldogs, though they trailed by just six points, 28-22, at one point in the second quarter.
“I’m proud of the girls and the effort that they gave,” Byrom said. “Despite the final spread, there was a lot of positive execution tonight.”
Though the contest was close for a while in the first half, Morgan County eventually stretched its lead out to 44-22 at halftime after putting together a 14-0 run that spanned the final 5:45 of the second quarter. The Bulldogs led by 32 after three quarters and by as much as 40 in the fourth quarter.
“I found a lot of encouragement in the first quarter and almost a half,” Byrom said. “With about four minutes in the second quarter, I’d used three timeouts, and we hit a wall, gas-wise. We’d kept it to six. They were executing some things that we’d worked on in practice … With an inexperienced team, when you see them apply things you’ve been working on in practice, you’re proud of them.”
McKenzie Whitehead led East Jackson with 13 points. Maurissa Thomas added 11 points. Byrom praised Thomas's offensive showing.
“I was very proud of Maurissa in the post,” Byrom said. “She played really tough. We were feeding her the ball, and she was using post moves instead of just throwing it up there … Because so few posts on any team have a move, other than turn and shoot.”
Byrom also said his team — which only has eight players — broke Morgan County’s full-court press better this time than in its 95-36 Dec. 11 loss to the Bulldogs. The Eagles also reached a goal by getting into the double bonus in the second quarter.
“But at that point, the refs swallowed their whistles and weren’t going to call any more fouls because they wanted to get to the boys’ game,” he said. “That’s really their goal. Once they see a girls’ game is out of control, their goal is to get to the boys’ game … Our goal was to get to the double bonus, so we could rest on free throws. You can’t do that when the whistles get swallowed.”
East Jackson returns to action tomorrow (Saturday) in a non-region game at home against Thomson at 4:30 p.m. Byrom said he doesn’t know much about the Bulldogs but compares them to region foe Monroe Area.
Games on consecutive nights will present a challenge, the coach said.
“Having to play on back-to-back nights is going to be tough because they haven’t played all week,” Byrom said. “They’re going to be fresh. The depth will be a challenge. Hopefully, the girls will come out here tomorrow like they did last Saturday and enjoy being here and continue to work hard.”
