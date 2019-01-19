Eva Hooper Smith, 96, of Pendergrass, entered into rest Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Mrs. Smith was born in Pendergrass, a daughter of the late John Arthur Hooper and the late Mannie Barrett Hooper. Mrs. Smith worked as a caretaker for many years, was a homemaker and a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her husband, James Kemp Smith; brothers, Loyd, Roy and Joe Hooper; and sisters; Dorothy Bagwell, Nell Satterfield, Alma Robertson, and Evelyn Pelt.
Survivors include four daughters, Evelyn Murphy of Dawsonville, Mary Smith of Pendergrass, Martha Warren of Hoschton and Sandra Nalley of Waynesville, N.C.; brother, Busch Hooper of Quakertown, Penn.; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services: Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Mountain Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the church Monday, Jan. 21, from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Eva Hooper Smith (01-18-19)
