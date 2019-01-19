WRESTLING: Tigers dominate in state duals finals to capture No. 6

Going into the GHSA State Duals Championships, Commerce head coach Kendall Love knew second-seeded Trion was good.
On Saturday, though, Love’s one-seeded Tigers proved they were better than good. The Tigers defeated Trion 56-15 to win their sixth-straight state duals championship.
The Tigers got wins in 11 of 14 matches in the Macon Coliseum on Saturday. Levi Pate (285 pounds), Dylan Legg (126 pounds), Colin Hall (138 pounds), Tucker Flint (152 pounds) and Jake Frates (170 pounds) all won their matches via pinfall.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Love said of his team’s performance on Saturday. “We were a little bit banged up going in.
“We all knew that. Trion’s a tough team, have a lot of tough kids. I was, of course, worried about it, but our kids stepped up. I tell you, they came out like a bunch of hammers, so I’m proud of them.”
Love said winning number six feels the same as winning the previous five; however, the team itself is different than previous years, which adds to making No. 6 a “special” one.
“We’re overcoming different obstacles each year,” he said. “Each (championship) is special. I love these kids to death.
“They work hard. I’m glad they get to experience this.”
Senior Tucker Flint has now won a state title all four years in duals with the Tigers. He called the championship a “special” one, because of his teammates and all the work they put into making another title possible.
“It’s a team event, it’s all about the team,” Flint said. “You got to know that you’re working hard every day for your teammates.”
A younger team had to grow up quickly from mid-December to the state duals. That wasn’t unnoticed by Flint, who explained many of the younger wrestlers were on junior varsity last season. Now, they’re starting and helped accomplish the sixth-straight duals title.
“I feel like everyone did their role, their job, and we won,” Flint said.
Pate has only wrestled this season, which happens to be his senior year. Pate admitted he “regretted” not wrestling from his freshman to junior year, because of the “tradition” and “culture” the wrestling program has established.
“It’s just something great to be a part of,” Pate said. “I’m just excited and humbled by this experience, to come out here and be a part of this team has been one of the best things I’ve done in high school.”
Pate’s biggest takeaway from being part of the experience of the state duals is no matter how hurt someone is or the score of a match, you can always “fight back.”
“That’s part of the culture that they’ve built here,” Pate said, “just that no matter what, you’ve always got to fight.”
Nick Patrick (160 pounds), like Flint, has won four state duals titles in his time at Commerce. Patrick scored five points for the team in the win.
“It means everything,” he said. “We worked our tails off in the wrestling room, and put in work every single day.
“It finally paid off, so it’s a really good feeling.”
The culture that has been built within Commerce wrestling hasn’t gone unnoticed by Patrick, being as he was one of those who has helped lay the groundwork.
“I grew up with a bunch of these kids, in the USA room, working our tails off every day,” Patrick said. “Just a really good feeling to dominate in the finals.”
Patrick added the team had to focus on the “little things” to make sure a sixth-straight title was possible.
“The seniors led that and a set a good example in the wrestling, so that’s what made us successful today,” he added.
The championships started with the 182-pound matchup. That put Josh Frates on the mat first. Frates dominated his Trion opponent, scoring a 12-1 decision, which gave Commerce an early 4-0 lead.
After a forfeit at 195 pounds, Commerce held a 10-0 lead, which increased to 14-0 when Elijah Burns scored a 7-0 decision at 220 pounds. Pate followed Burns’ performance with a pinfall in the second period. Commerce led 20-0.
After a loss at 106 pounds, Dawson Legg (113 pounds) got the Tigers back on track with a 10-2 decision to push the Tigers’ lead to 24-6. Bryson Flint (120 pounds) was in a tight contest. Leading 2-0 in the third period, Flint got four stalling points to help secure the win. The Tigers led 27-6.
After a Dylan Legg pinfall at 126 moved the lead to 33-6, the Tigers dropped the 132-pound match via minor decision. Hall followed that match with a pinfall at 138 pounds to push the lead to 39-9.
After a pinfall loss at 145 pounds, Tucker Flint made those points back up with his second-round pinfall to keep the Tigers ahead 45-15. After Patrick scored his five points for the team, Jake Frates scored a first-round pinfall at 170 pounds to set the final score at 56-15.
