Eunice Mundy (01-19-19)

Sunday, January 20. 2019
COMMERCE — Eunice Mundy, 91, of Commerce died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Mundy was born in Greensboro to the late, Edwin Gheesling and Mildred Benton Lewis. Mrs. Mundy was a retired secretary and a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mundy was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. “Jim” Mundy.
Mrs. Mundy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Edwards of Commerce; brother, Sanford Lewis of Commerce; grandchildren, Millie Edwards and Keff Edwards; five great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, January 21, at 2 p.m. from the Commerce First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the church Monday from 12-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce First United Methodist Church: 54 Cherry St. Commerce, GA 30529.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
