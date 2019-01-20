Henry “Buddy” Oliver Chandler, Jr., 75, of Comer, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Chandler was born in Comer on December 17, 1943, son of the late Henry Oliver Chandler, Sr. and the late Eula Lowe Chandler. He was a self-employed construction worker, a United States Marine veteran having served during Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Mr. Chandler was also a member of the Collier Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lawanna Thornton Chandler; daughters and son-in-law, Melissa and Wayne Bukhalter of Nicholson, GA and Melanie Chandler of Comer; grandchildren, Kayla and Kyle Smith, Kyle and Lyndsey Thomas and Catelyn Thomas; his rat-terrier, Gypsy; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Chandler will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Henry “Buddy” Oliver Chandler, Jr. (01-19-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry