Edna B. Harlow, 87, of Cumming passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Mrs. Harlow was born August 6, 1931, in McCaysville, to the late Claude and Nellie Bradley. She was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College and a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George Harlow; and brother, Bobby Bradley.
Survivors include her children, Becky (Bill) Olliff of Statesboro, Jackie Cook of Cumming, Brad (Shelley) Harlow of Braselton; grandchildren, Wesley (Jessica) Olliff of Savannah, Jennifer (Jon) Waters of Statesboro; Brandon Cook of Cumming, Lauren Cook of Cumming, Steven Vinson of Braselton, Sidney (Manny) Castillo of Lawrenceville, Jordan Harlow of Braselton, Kadence Harlow of Braselton; five great-grandchildren; brothers, C. J. (Peggy) Bradley, of Dawsonville, Charlie (Sheila) Bradley of Buford; sisters, Dottie (Wilbur) Taylor of Suwanee, Kathryn Crawford of McCaysville; and numerous other relatives.
Funeral services: Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 12 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David White officiating. Interment to follow at Sawnee View Gardens.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to the Johns Creek Baptist Church,6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA 30005.
In charge of arrangements: Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Edna B. Harlow (01-18-19)
