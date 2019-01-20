Rev. James C. Tolbert (01-19-19)

Rev. James C. Tolbert, beloved husband, father and granddaddy, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at the age of 83.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was a son of the late Dewey Clifton Tolbert and Mamie Bellew Tolbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bryant and Carl and three sisters, Alice, Leonia and Mildred.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Tolbert; son, Dennis Tolbert and his wife, Cathy; three grandchildren, Natalie Tolbert, Courtney Tolbert Herrera (Ismark) and Kayla Tolbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment to follow at Danielsville Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Curtis Smith, Maurice Williams, Ricky Hix, Greg Tolbert, Ty Tolbert, Troy Parham and Tony Christian.
Visitation: The family to receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
