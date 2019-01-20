The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24.
Agenda items include:
•Approve financials: December 2018
•Water requests
•Sewer requests
•Utility director report: a.) billing report; b.) 2018 water system update
•Other IDA-related issues: a.) New IDA member; b.) Board member annual training: Executive director Frank Ginn; c.) Deed transfer for Hwy. 72 pump station: Frank Ginn
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease, or sale
Madison Co. IDA to meet Jan. 24
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry