Madison Co. IDA to meet Jan. 24

Sunday, January 20. 2019
The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24.

Agenda items include:
•Approve financials: December 2018
•Water requests
•Sewer requests
•Utility director report: a.) billing report; b.) 2018 water system update
•Other IDA-related issues: a.) New IDA member; b.) Board member annual training: Executive director Frank Ginn; c.) Deed transfer for Hwy. 72 pump station: Frank Ginn
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease, or sale


Old Website

