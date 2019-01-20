The Madison County Probate Court released the following statistics for 2018:
•Estate and guardianship filings: initial petitions, 197; secondary petitions, 90; motions, 15; objections, 10; discharges, 9
•Annual returns and personal status reports: 80
•Order to apprehend mental health patient: 10
•Traffic cases filed – 3,355
•Weapons carry licenses: applications received, 957; applications denied, 5; revocations after formal hearing, 3
•Vital records: birth certificates issued, 1,080; death certificates issued, 417
•Marriage licenses: licenses issued, 159; certified copies re-issued, 54
•Total collected and disbursed: $518,208.06
Probate Court releases 2018 stats
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry