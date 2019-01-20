Probate Court releases 2018 stats

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Sunday, January 20. 2019
The Madison County Probate Court released the following statistics for 2018:

•Estate and guardianship filings: initial petitions, 197; secondary petitions, 90; motions, 15; objections, 10; discharges, 9
•Annual returns and personal status reports: 80
•Order to apprehend mental health patient: 10
•Traffic cases filed – 3,355
•Weapons carry licenses: applications received, 957; applications denied, 5; revocations after formal hearing, 3
•Vital records: birth certificates issued, 1,080; death certificates issued, 417
•Marriage licenses: licenses issued, 159; certified copies re-issued, 54
•Total collected and disbursed: $518,208.06

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.