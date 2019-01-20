Child neglect reported to sheriff’s office

A man went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 7 to make a complaint of child neglect. The man told an officer that he picked up his 2-year old daughter from her mother, with whom he shares joint custody, and noticed a raw bite mark on her leg.
He went on to say that every time he picks her up from the home she has some kind of bite, bruise or rash somewhere on her body.
He also said there have been occasions where she comes home with roaches in her clothing. He said that this has been going on since sometime in 2017 and that he has sought help through the Department of Family and Children Services, but stated they will not help him with the matter. He said that all incidents have been photographed and documented along with reports from doctors on some infections caused by bug bites.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•An officer was dispatched to a home on Hwy. 29 South after a woman called 9-1-1 screaming and yelling on the phone that someone was trying to kill her.
The dispatcher tried multiple times to ascertain the location of the female during the 9-1-1 call, but the call was terminated prior to getting that information. During the call, the female wouldn’t respond to any questions. Dispatch tried to use the phone number and give us the last known location of the owner and officers responded to a home on Old Elberton Road and checked that location. No contact was made with anyone. After talking with some neighbors it was determined that the female had moved from there. Officers continued to look for ways to locate the number via cell phone ping and past history. Ultimately, the cell phone provider gave them a registered address on Hwy. 29 South.
Deputies located the male half of the domestic disturbance and he was compliant at first, according to the report.
He was wearing boxer shorts and had a blanket wrapped around his shoulders and neck. He said his wife was inside in the bathtub and he would attempt to get her to get dressed and speak with them.
The officer could hear the woman yelling, but she refused to come out of the bathroom. The officer then asked the man if he could come inside to check on her and was granted permission.
She emerged partially clothed and was given a towel to cover herself. She told the officer she did not call and would not answer questions directly, according to the report.
The officer told her officers were there for a female yelling that said someone was trying to kill her and drown her. She immediately responded that she was trying to kill herself in the shower. The officer then asked her why she would call and state “He’s trying to kill me!”
She said she did not know, but sarcastically blurted out she was the one that started the fight and that he was “a perfect gentleman as always,” according to the report. She denied that there was a physical altercation.
When the officer asked her about what she told him about trying to kill herself she immediately started crying and talking about her brother dying unexpectedly, the report stated. She went on to say she was having a really hard time coping with the loss and that she was on medication, but it did seem to help. The officer offered to take her to the hospital to talk with someone and she declined, saying she wanted to speak with her doctor on Monday.
She continued to deny that there was a domestic dispute and although there were some bruises on her arms, the injuries appeared to have been there for a while.
The officer repeatedly attempted to get her to leave, but she said she didn’t want to leave her car and had no money for gas. The officer noted that he offered to put gas in her car so she could go to her mother’s home, but she declined.
Ultimately, officers were unable to get the two to separate or to get the woman/victim to accept any help for her mental health.
She told the officer she was not going to harm herself and would stay in her room and away from her boyfriend and that that would “solve the problem.”
•An SUV reportedly overturned at 4:40 a.m. Jan. 8 on Hwy. 98 near Eugene Hardman Road.
