Woman with medical emergency misdials but gets 9-1-1 dispatcher at home

When the emergency came for 86-year-old Annie Sue Minish Jan. 11, the wrong number was actually the right one.
Minish fell in her residence off Hwy. 174 and couldn’t get up. She tried calling her daughters and accidentally dialed a “789” instead of a “795” when trying to reach her daughter, Barbara Dudley.
Well, as luck would have it, that mistake put her on the phone with Amy Duncan, a 15-year-veteran of the Madison County 9-1-1 office who was at home and not on the job that day.
Duncan picked up the phone and had a quick flash of thinking she was being pranked.
“Initially I thought maybe somebody was playing a joke,” said Duncan. “I didn’t say, ‘Is this you?’ You better quit that.”
Duncan quickly realized that, no, this wasn’t a joke. It was an emergency and Duncan jumped into work mode. Minish was moaning and in pain. Duncan said the number showed up on her caller ID, but there was no name. Instead of a name, she just saw “unavailable.”
“She was crying, ‘somebody help me,’” said Duncan Monday while sitting at her dispatcher’s seat. “She hung up. So I called her back and asked her name, and I think I heard her say Minish. I could hear 174. But I realized I wasn’t going to get anything else from her. She kept saying, ‘I can’t hear.’ So I called here (the 9-1-1 center).”
Duncan didn’t realize the she had actually handled a 9-1-1 call involving Minish in 2014. And she entered notes in the 9-1-1 system related to Minish staying in an apartment/garage off of a main family residence, with details about where to locate Minish.
Once the details were clear about who was in need, Duncan drove the short distance to the house to check on Minish and help make sure she got the help she needed.
“We appreciate that Amy has that temperament to make that effort to try to find out what was going on and help somebody,” said new 9-1-1 director Brenan Baird. “And she knew what to do. She knew even though we were short-handed and the call volume was high that day, she had enough information that we could start with. So we were able to get EMS and everybody who needed to be in the right place to the right place. And then she took it on herself to go over there and check it out on her own. So we certainly appreciate the temperament to take some action on her own. It certainly didn’t hurt that she knew what to do.”
Barbara Dudley said that her mom is recovering in the hospital and may need a stint in a rehab center. But she said she believes Duncan’s action may have saved her mom’s life.
“When the ambulance left, I didn’t know if she (mom) was going to make it,” said Dudley, who noted that her mother has COPD and a pacemaker.
Dudley said that her mother’s blood pressure was really high and that her mom has no memory of the incident. She believes her mother may have had a coughing fit, which she sometimes has due to her condition, and fallen. After 2014 medical incident, Dudley contacted 9-1-1 about having more details about how to respond to an emergency situation with her mother. Those details were entered by Duncan.
Dudley says she feels like she and her three siblings have some more time to spend with their mom due to Duncan’s actions. She said she plans to go to the 9-1-1 office and offer her thanks.
“It was a miracle,” said Dudley of the fortunate wrong number. “I’m planning on hugging her (Duncan’s) neck when I see her.”
Woman with medical emergency misdials but gets 9-1-1 dispatcher at home
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry