A large-scale bridge replacement that would have had a huge negative impact on the City of Danielsville has been revised.
Mayor Todd Higdon announced Monday night that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has agreed to revise its proposed bridge replacement on Hwy. 29 South at the South Fork of the Broad River to include a temporary bridge/onsite detour that will allow traffic to continue to flow through Danielsville during construction.
The original project, slated to begin in early 2021, would have closed the highway at the bridge, which is just outside the city limits, while a new bridge was being built. That project was expected to last 12 months, with a detour being created utilizing Hwy. 98.
Higdon and the city council raised the alarm after the project’s announcement last fall about the potential harm such a road closure would do, not only to city businesses, but also to the county’s tax base, the county school system, EMS, fire, rescue and other service providers. They sent a letter of concern to the D.O.T. in late October.
The D.O.T. agreed to reconsider the project and later held a meeting with city, county, school and other officials. Danielsville received a letter Jan. 12 stating that the project had been revised.
“The Georgia Department of Transportation has considered the impacts that the proposed off-site detour would have on the City’s Emergency Medical Service response time and Madison County’s school bus operations,” the letter stated. “Public safety is the highest priority to GDOT and the increased response time of at least 15 minutes on most EMS calls is not acceptable.”
They stated that this revision will address the concerns regarding the road closure, as traffic will be maintained on the road during construction.
They also explained that this will likely increase construction time, as well as the overall cost of the project, originally estimated at $3.2 million, but said they feel the potential impacts to public safety outweigh the financial implications.
Higdon said he wanted to issue a special thanks to Madison County School System’s Transportation Director Kerrie Poteete as well as all the other county officials who made their voices heard.
“This (road closure) would have been disastrous for our city,” Higdon said.
In other business, the council heard from Police Chief Jonathan Burnette that the city is set to receive two new police SUVs by the end of January. The vehicles are new Ford Explorers that cost approximately $40,000 each, equipped.
Mayor Higdon said the city paid for one of the vehicles with cash reserves from rental funds and that the other vehicle was financed.
The council also welcomed new Police Officer Megan Powell. Higdon said he had heard from a lot of community members who are excited to see a female officer in Danielsville.
The council voted to set qualifying fees for the 2019 election at $110.50 for the mayor’s position and $79.38 for a council seat.
They also voted to revoke the distilled spirits portion of the alcohol license for Los Fogatas Mexican Restaurant until a hearing can be held Monday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. with the business owner.
City clerk Susan Payne and Higdon explained that they were responding to the state’s revocation of its distilled spirits license due to a clerical error on the state license.
She said a state hearing is set with the state Department of Revenue in February to correct the issue. If the issue is not corrected with the state, Payne said the restaurant will lose its beer and wine license as well.
2019 Budget
The council also approved the 2019 city general fund budget in the amount of $663,850 in revenue and expenses, a 10.1 percent ($67,280) increase from last year’s budget of $596,570.
They also approved the water and sewer budget at $399,780 in revenues and expenses, a 3.7 percent decrease ($14,870) from $414,650 in 2018.
Mayor Higdon said the city continues to be in “pretty good shape” financially.
