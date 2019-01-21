Dorothy “Dot” H. Lovett (01-19-19)

Dorothy “Dot” H. Lovett, 68, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Emory O. Jones and Winona Duncan Jones. Ms. Lovett was a former member of Tallassee Road Church of God. She retired from the Clarke County School System. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Billy Jones, Grady Jones, Lillian Jones, Ethel Bridges, Frances Burkhalter, Ann McDaniel, Vivian Bradberry and Lynda Smith.
Survivors include her daughters, Kerrie McCarty Jordan (Matt) and Stacey McCarty Carter (Steve); siblings, Carol Porterfield, Robert Jones, Charles Jones, Clifford Jones and Paul Jones; brother-in-law, Walter Smith; grandchildren, Gabe Carter, Caleb Jordan, Jake Carter and Ben Jordan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East.
Visitation: Family to receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, East. www.lordandstephens.com
