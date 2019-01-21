Ruth McCain Ganley (01-19-19)

Ruth McCain Ganley, 90, of Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Mrs. Ganley was born in Leake County, Mississippi, the daughter of the late John Larkin McCain and the late Katie Dee Roberson McCain and attended Jefferson First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Ganley was a retired legal secretary, real estate agent and homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ganley is preceded by her husband Jim Ganley.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Cornelison and her husband Tim of Commerce and Dianne Jones and her husband David of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Chris Cornelison and his wife Erika of Cleveland, Michelle Cornelison Smith and her husband Robert of Berkley, Calif., Parker Jones and Riley Jones both of Mooresville, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Jackson Krilla, and Sara Cornelison of Cleveland; three stepdaughters, Janice Littlejohn, Jill Maher and Jennifer Wolf also survive.
Memorial services: Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Laskey officiating.
Visitation: The family to receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reading Is Fundamental (www.rif.org) in support of children’s literacy.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
