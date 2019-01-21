Edna Marie Freeman (01-20-19)

Edna Marie Freeman, 81, of Commerce, A passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Wahalla, S.C. on March 16, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Charles “CB” and Ressie Nichols Norton. She was the widow of Jimmy Freeman, worked as general laborer with Roper Pump, member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a choir member at Mt. Zion, and is preceded in death by a son, Terry Freeman.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Tonya Freeman, Commerce, Mike & Susan Freeman, Commerce; daughter, Tina Wood, Commerce; sister, Betty Locklear, Rome; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Duncan officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
