Christopher "Chris" Pelham (01-20-19)

Monday, January 21. 2019
Christopher "Chris" Pelham, 31, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, in Jefferson.
He was born July 9 1987, a middle child to Lisa Chronister and Michael Pelham. Chris also known as "Big Chris" he had an even bigger heart and always there for everyone. He was a big Georgia Bulldog football fan.
He was an awesome uncle to two beautiful nieces. The best brother and son to his family.
Chris is survived by his mother, Lisa Chronister Strickland; father, Michael Pelham; brother, Daniel Pelham (sister-in-law) Ana Pelham; sister, Rachael Pelham (brother-in-law) Cory Anderson; nieces, Allison and Elizabeth Anderson; and grandparents Susan West, Gene and Bertha Pelham.
Memorial services: Saturday, Jan. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Academy Baptist Church in Jefferson.
Old Website

