Robert “Chandler” Ray (01-20-19)

Robert “Chandler” Ray, longtime resident of Athens, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Jan. 20, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Ray retired from Athens Regional Medical Center as Chief of Security. He served as a deacon at Sandy Creek Baptist Church and Central Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II and he was a Purple Heart recipient. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jones Ray and his son, Michael C. Ray.
Survivors include his brother, Bobby Ray of Watkinsville; granddaughter, Michelle DeRepentigny and her husband David, of Athens; step-granddaughter, Kim Almond and her husband Cory, of Watkinsville; great-grandsons, Jeff Faw and Chris DeRepentigny; and great-grandchildren, Emma DeRepentigny and Travis Lipchinsky.
Memorial services: Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East with the Rev. Rick Lewis officiating.
Visitation: The family to receive friends prior to the service beginning at 3:30 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, East.
