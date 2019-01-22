Robert Randolph (Bobby) Kimbrell (01-16-19)

Former Winder resident Robert Randolph (Bobby) Kimbrell, 85, died Jan. 16, 2019, at his home with his daughters by his side in Buford.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 19, at Bear Creek Baptist Church followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder.
Bobby was born January 31, 1933, in Winder to Jesse and Susie Lenolia Kimbrell. He worked for many years delivering groceries for a family owned business, Kimbrell Grocery. He retired after 50 years from Southern Waistband in Winder.
His interests included coin collecting, raising animals and spending time with his family.
He will be greatly missed by his sister and brother-in-law Ann and Gene Reynolds; his daughters and their spouses, Pat Smith, Jimmy and Patricia Joy, and Danny and Vickie Wilson; niece, Sherry Moseley; nephew, Chip Reynolds; grandchildren, Kasie Ingram, Brandon Smith, Shane Prickett, Zachary and Chase Wilson; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Kimbrell; parents, Jesse George and Susie Lenolia Kimbrell; and son-in-law, James Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to: Crowell Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford.
