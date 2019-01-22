Robert Emerson Parham (01-21-19)

Robert Emerson Parham, 74, of Comer, passed away on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. He was the son of Howard E. and Mary Ruth Parham. Robert served his country in the United States Air Force and was a disabled veteran.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Saunders Parham; his brother, Gary Parham; and one granddaughter, Brittani Nicole Melton.
Robert is survived by his three children, Sheila Ladawn Parham of Comer, Timothy Robert Parham of Comer, and Eric Michael Parham of St. Louis, Mo.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Parham Rich of McRae; and three nephews.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
