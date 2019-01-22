Kimberly Beck Turk (01-20-19)

Kimberly Beck Turk, 53, went to be with her Lord on the morning of Jan. 20, 2019 in her home in Maysville.
Kim was born December 26, 1965, in Commerce, and was a resident of Banks County most of her life. She worked as a computer programmer for Boehringer Ingelheim for over 20 years. She was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, where she served as director of youth education, a member of Homer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, board member of Banks County Family Connections, and a member of board of directors of First Reliance Credit Union.
She was survived by her husband, Charles Turk; two daughters, Charlie Turk Chapman (Dustin) and Faith Turk Carter (Dalton); grandson, Adam Turk Carter; parents, Bobby and Wanda Beck of Maysville, Claudette Rhodes of Maysville, mother and father-in-law George and Betty Turk of Commerce; brother, Ray Beck of Commerce, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, John and LaMurl Turk Morris of Athens.
Funeral services: Thursday, January 24, at 2 p.m. at Homer United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jim McLendon and David Collins officiating. Interment to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
Flowers are optional or contributions may be made to Homer United Methodist Church.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
