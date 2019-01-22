Betty J. Scott

Betty J. Scott, 79, of Commerce, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Scott was born in Wetumpka, Ala., to the late, Jessie and Mattie Hale Nolen. Mrs. Scott was retired from Home Health Care and was a member of St. Paul’s First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband, James H. “Jim” Scott, Jr., of Commerce; son, Derrick Scott of Buffalo, N.Y., Daryl Scott of Commerce, and James Scott, III of Las Vegas, N.V.; brother, James Nolen of N.C.; sisters, Derria Lynch of NC, Lorraine Stockley of Jonesboro, and Shaafeqah Shaheed of Jonesboro; five grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. from St. Paul’s First Baptist Church with the Rev. Annie R. Dukes officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 5-7 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
