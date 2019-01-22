GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson holds off Franklin Co. for road win

Tuesday, January 22. 2019
No. 1-ranked Jefferson pulled out a 40-33 win in a low-scoring affair Friday at Franklin County.
The Dragons went on a 24-4 run that spanned parts of the second and third quarters to take a 34-18 lead before holding on for the five-point win.
Natalia Bolden led Jefferson with 14 points, and Livi Blackstock finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
Both teams shot below 30 percent.
Jefferson led 34-22 after three quarters, but Franklin County went on a 9-0 run to pull within three points, 34-31. Blackstock stopped the Lions’ run with a pair of free throws with 44.8 seconds remaining. With Jefferson ahead 38-33 with fewer than 20 seconds left, Bolden sank two free throws to close out the win.
Jefferson plays Morgan County at home Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then hosts East Jackson Friday at 7 p.m. The Dragons travel to Hart County next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.
