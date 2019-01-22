BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles fall just short against ranked Class AAAA foe

Tuesday, January 22. 2019
East Jackson led Class AAAA top-10 ranked Thomson with three minutes remaining but couldn’t hang on in a 57-54 loss Saturday.
Tay Howard led the Eagles with 15 points, and Jimmie Jackson added 13 points.
“Turnovers and missed free throws late in a game continue to haunt us,” coach David Akin said.
East Jackson trailed 30-27 at the half but fell down by 10 points in the second half before rallying to take a lead.
The Eagles host Hart County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The schedule continues at Jefferson Friday at 8:30 p.m. and then at home at Chestatee Saturday at 5 pm. East Jackson faces rival Jackson County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
