Madison County is now just one win away from achieving their goal of reaching the 4A State Playoffs under first-year head coach Bryan Bird following an emphatic statement win over Oconee County.
“Carey had a big first quarter, he’s been doing a great job for us,” said Bird. “He’s been doing a good job getting in position, catching and being able to finish and rebound. We didn’t get to him enough in the third quarter but I felt like they tried to key on him a lot, but we did a good job setting other people up and not settling. That loosened up their defense for him. In the fourth quarter, we did a good job in transition and being able to find him.
Cooper had a good game, and he’s been starting a few games recently. He had one of his better nights tonight. I’ve been talking with him about not trying to do too much. He can try to press a bit. He let me know last night that he was going to defend. He set his teammates up and that came back to him.”
North Oconee is Madison County’s (7-14, 3-3) last obstacle before locking a spot in the playoffs. The region tournament is designed to give the top-three seeds an automatic berth in the playoffs. Seeding is the only thing decided at the region tournament. The victory over Oconee dooms the Warriors to at least the no. 4 seed. A win over the Titans will ensure they share the same fate as Oconee.
For the rest of the story, see the January 24 edition of the Madison County Journal.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Red Raiders charge past Oconee County at home
