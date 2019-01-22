GIRLS BASKETBALL: Red Raiders win ugly, lopsided game with Oconee County

Tuesday may have been center Jordan Bailey’s birthday, but it was her handing out all the presents in Madison County’s victory over Oconee County.
She scored a game leading 33 points to set up the 72-45 victory. Kayla McPherson, who gifted Bailey with numerous assists, finished with 21 points. Despite the victory and the joyous occasion, head coach Dan Lampe still wasn’t happy with how his team played overall.
“We really didn’t play well,” Lampe said. “I don’t know if it was the three-day weekend. But we didn’t really start clicking until mid-way through the third quarter. I felt like we were playing reactive defense. They would catch the ball and then we would come up and play defense, instead of expecting the next pass and getting into passing lanes. That was the difference in the second half. We actually started playing basketball, seeing where the next pass is. Not just, my girl has the ball and I’m running at full speed towards her.
They [Tykeria Barnett and Bethany Fortson] brought a lot of hustle, getting on the floor for loose balls, Ty made a couple of good passes from scrambles.”
For the rest of the story, see the January 24 edition of the Madison County Journal
