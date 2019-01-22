Jefferson celebrated its new status as Class AAA’s No.1 team by beating a top-10 team in the state by double-digits.
Now a young Dragon squad hopes to stay atop that perch.
Jefferson (19-2, 8-1 in Region 8-AAA), which took over the top spot in Class AAA this week, downed No. 4 Morgan County 68-55 Tuesday at home to take sole possession of first place in the region standings.
“I’m proud as heck of our kids,” coach Greg Brown said. “When you’re as young as we are, we talked about expectations and hearing everybody talking about being No. 1 in the state, we weren’t going to let that affect how we played.”
Jefferson watched an 18-point third-quarter lead wither to five points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Dragons withstood the Bulldogs’ run and stretched the lead back out to double figures in the key region win.
Natalia Bolden led a trio of Dragon players in double figures with 18 points. Livi Blackstock and Deshona Gaither added 14 points each for Jefferson, which has won six straight region games. The victory avenged a 60-52 loss to Morgan County on Dec. 14.
“They relished the opportunity to play in a big game,” Brown said of his team. “And it was fun. It was really, really fun. We weren’t perfect, but we were good enough.”
The coach said he addressed the possibility of being ranked No. 1 on Friday night after Jefferson’s win over Franklin County.
“I kind of knew it was coming, and when you’re as young as we are, we don’t want to let that stuff creep in your mind,” Brown said. “So, I went ahead and addressed it immediately. They’ve embraced it. They just wanted to win tonight.”
Jefferson jumped on Morgan County early.
Blackstock cracked a 3-pointer at the 4:37 mark in the first quarter to push the Dragons out to a 12-2 lead and force the Bulldogs to burn a timeout. Jefferson then led 18-12 after the first period after Gracie Truelove laid the ball in at the buzzer off an assist from Blackstock.
Bolden opened the second quarter by knocking down a 3-pointer in a defender’s face, igniting a 14-4 run, later capped by a 3-pointer from Blackstock at the top of the key, increasing the lead to 32-18 with three minutes remaining before halftime.
Morgan County seized the momentum going into half, however, cutting the margin to 36-29.
“Give them credit,” Brown said. “Every run we made, they came right back.”
But Jefferson opened the second half by attacking the basket for layups and building an 18-point lead with a 12-1 run.
“We knew we had to be more aggressive, and we got a lot of stuff going to the rim in that third and fourth quarter,” Brown said.
The Bulldogs suffered a huge blow when standout guard Lou Reid was helped off the floor with an injury late in the third quarter and never returned.
“I hate it for her, and I hate it for their team,” Brown said. “She’s such a really good player, but hopefully she’ll be back for the (region) tournament.”
Still, the Bulldogs rallied and Jefferson clung to a 58-53 lead with four minutes left in the game. But Bolden converted a traditional 3-point play to give the Dragons breathing room at 61-53. Jefferson later worked the lead back up to 11 points (66-55) when Gaither snagged a long in-bounds pass and scored on a layup with 1:37 remaining. Jefferson finished on a 10-2 run.
Brown praised the late-game efforts of Blackstock and Bolden, who both took care of the ball well, he said.
“That part was huge, too,” Brown said.
The Dragons host East Jackson Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a road trip to Hart County Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game. Jefferson closes the regular season with a Feb. 1 trip to Jackson County.
“We’ve got three left, and we’re just going to get ready for East Jackson,” Brown said. “With this bunch, I don’t like to look too far ahead. We’re just going to try to get ready for Friday.”
BOYS GAME: MORGAN CO. 68, JEFFERSON 59 (OT)
Jefferson had top-ranked Morgan County (20-2, 9-0) on the ropes for most of the night, and even forced overtime, but the Bulldogs had enough late to thwart the Dragons (13-8, 5-4 Region 8-AAA), handing them a 68-59 loss Tuesday.
“If we come out with that fight and that effort, we’re going to beat a lot of people,” head coach Kevin Morris said. “I was proud of the way they fought. Obviously, we’re disappointed that it finished the way it did, but I’m proud of the way they fought and competed.”
Kam Robinson led Jefferson with 16 points, and Jacob Radaker finished with 15.
Dragon coach Kevin Morris said his team didn’t handle the Bulldogs’ defensive pressure well.
“When they went and pressed us and kind of just made it just crazy, we didn’t hit the right people,” he said.
Things went well early, however, for the upset-minded Dragons.
Jefferson led 14-10 after a quarter and then opened up a 25-12 lead midway through the second quarter.
Jefferson carried a 29-25 lead into halftime and led 47-37 at the end of the third quarter when Robinson sank three free throws after being fouled on a heave at the buzzer. But the lead eventually eroded, with the Bulldogs pulling ahead, 52-51, after a pair of free throws from Tryin Lawrence with 3:26 left in regulation.
Jefferson forced overtime, however, when freshman Malaki Starks drove to the basket, scored and sank a free throw after being fouled, tying the game 57-57 with 19 seconds left. Starks finished with nine points.
“I would say he had his best game of the year,” Morris said, who added that Starks was “probably our strongest player.”
But the Dragons only managed single basket in the overtime period as Morgan County emerged with the win.
The Bulldogs thrived at the free-throw line late, converting their final 14 free throw attempts over the final 8:07 of the contest.
Jefferson hosts East Jackson Friday at 8:30 p.m. and travels to Hart County Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
