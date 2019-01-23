Ben Holland Gower (01-22-19)

Ben Holland Gower, 83, of Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.  Mr. Gower was born in Dallas, but grew up in Atlanta, the son of the late Charlie and Gladys Croker Gower.  Mr. Gower was retired from Hava Tampa Cigar Company, Reliance Paper Company and Fulton Paper Company as a sales representative, and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp.  In addition to his parents, Mr. Gower is preceded by a brother, Waymon Gower.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Stevie Blackstock Gower of Jefferson; two sons, Jeff Gower and fiancé Nancy Shafer of Jefferson, Bobby Gower and his wife Suzi of Dacula; four grandchildren; Jake, Cole, Abby and Katie; and one great-grandchild, Emma.
Funeral services: Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens with military honors. Honored as pallbearers are Jeff Gower, Bobby Gower, Jake Gower, Cole Gower, Abby Gower and Brad McDonald. 
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Georgia  30502.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
