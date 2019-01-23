Ada Moree Mosley (01-20-19)

Ada Moree Mosley, 74, of Winder, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Piedmont Walton Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Ada was born on August 11, 1944, in Chesterfield County, S.C., to the late Whiteford and Ozell Williams Moree. She later met and united in marriage to the late Willie Gene Mosley. Ada loved to sing gospel music. In her spare time, she would spend hours doing word puzzle books. She was the type of person that would take care of people when they were in need. She enjoyed going camping and really enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Mosley is preceded in death by her brother, Whiteford James Moree; sister, Annie Moree Roberts; and sister-in-law, Beatrice Moree.
Those left to celebrate and remember her life include her loving brothers, Perry Moree of Monroe, William Moree (Lori) of Pageland, S.C., Tommy Moree (Brenda) of Bethlehem, Bobby Moree (Peggy) of Lancaster, S.C., and Perry Moree (fiancee, Judy Starrett); and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 West McGregor St., Pageland, S.C.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Baumgartner Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Sullivan officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 2857 Landfill Road, Mt. Croghan, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, S.C. 29615 or a charity of one’s choice.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, S.C. (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Mosley Family.
