Hearings for Chateau Elan townhomes deferred

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, January 23. 2019
Braselton planners will consider a request in February to allow townhomes and a handful of detached residences in Chateau Elan. Developers requested the Braselton Planning Commission hearing be deferred until Feb. 25. It was initially scheduled for Jan. 28.

Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, is requesting a master plan amendment for 48 acres with plans to develop 115 attached, single-family residential units and 16 detached units. The property is located at 100 Tour de France and 100 Rue de Charlemagne.

Read more about the project in the Jan. 23 issue of The Braselton News.

(Editor's Note: The deferral came after the print deadline for the Jan. 23 issue.)
Old Website

