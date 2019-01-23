Developers have broken ground on a new senior living community in Braselton.
Phoenix Senior Living recently broke ground on The Phoenix at Braselton, the company announced in a press release. The project — located at 1949 Friendship Rd., Flowery Branch — will include 162 apartments. That includes 90 independent living, 48 traditional assisted living and 24 memory care units.
See the full story in the Jan. 23 issue of The Braselton News.
New Braselton senior community in the works
